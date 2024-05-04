Hiccup in the municipality
Parking will soon be charged!
Political wrangling in the municipality of Seeboden is delaying the parking space management system, which should have come into force in May.
Actually, the municipality should have started charging for parking at the Seezentrum, Troppan-Villa, Klauberpark and Seeblickweg on May 1st. However, when it came to parking, the political groups obviously couldn't come to an agreement. "I made all the preparations, the project, which had already been unanimously approved, was ready in February," explains the responsible speaker Ino Bodner.
Suddenly rejected
At another meeting, however, his project was criticized. "There was suddenly no longer a consensus and the various parties demanded a revision," explains Mayor Thomas Schäfauer. "This delayed the project!" Bodner describes this approach as ridiculous.
The municipal deputy is therefore withdrawing from the project. "If that's not a waste of time. What's more, the municipality is now facing costs amounting to thousands of euros," the VP politician shakes his head.
"A political matter"
Schäfauer understands his party colleague's displeasure and believes that "it was probably a political matter. The EU elections are just around the corner." But Schäfauer wants to look ahead: "From mid-June, parking will be charged all year round. There will be a familiarization phase for locals, we won't be punishing them straight away." The first 30 minutes are free, each additional hour costs 60 cents.
