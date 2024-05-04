Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hiccup in the municipality

Parking will soon be charged!

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 16:20

Political wrangling in the municipality of Seeboden is delaying the parking space management system, which should have come into force in May.

comment0 Kommentare

Actually, the municipality should have started charging for parking at the Seezentrum, Troppan-Villa, Klauberpark and Seeblickweg on May 1st. However, when it came to parking, the political groups obviously couldn't come to an agreement. "I made all the preparations, the project, which had already been unanimously approved, was ready in February," explains the responsible speaker Ino Bodner.

Suddenly rejected
At another meeting, however, his project was criticized. "There was suddenly no longer a consensus and the various parties demanded a revision," explains Mayor Thomas Schäfauer. "This delayed the project!" Bodner describes this approach as ridiculous.

The municipal deputy is therefore withdrawing from the project. "If that's not a waste of time. What's more, the municipality is now facing costs amounting to thousands of euros," the VP politician shakes his head.

"A political matter"
Schäfauer understands his party colleague's displeasure and believes that "it was probably a political matter. The EU elections are just around the corner." But Schäfauer wants to look ahead: "From mid-June, parking will be charged all year round. There will be a familiarization phase for locals, we won't be punishing them straight away." The first 30 minutes are free, each additional hour costs 60 cents.

Elisa Aschbacher
Elisa Aschbacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf