“I’ll keep fighting until a cure is possible”

"I'm not a great runner myself," admits Wings for Life boss Anita Gerhardter in an interview with Krone. However, the global running event in aid of spinal cord research is not about top sporting performance. "The important thing is just to be there. Whether it's a mom with a stroller, a walker or even someone with a walking disability - it's always particularly touching to see people at our events who would never take part in a 'normal' run," says Anita Gerhardter.