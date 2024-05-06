A touch of Morocco blows through Vorarlberg

When you enter the small store in Feldkirch's Neustadt district, you leave the hustle and bustle of everyday life behind you. Narjisse greets you with a warm smile and pours you a fresh cup of Moroccan tea. "Just arrive, feel at home and tell stories," she says. You should bring some time with you to browse through the many small, colorful things. From natural cosmetics - such as the well-known argan oil - to typical spices such as the Ras el-Hanout mixture, you will find a wide variety of products that evoke vacation feelings. "Pickled lemons immediately give dishes a fresh kick," says Narjisse, explaining her range. She admits that her store also makes her a little homesick for Morocco. Products such as tajini pots, stools and babouche shoes are selected by her and her family in Morocco. She started with a small range that has grown more and more.