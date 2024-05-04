Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Resuscitation unsuccessful

Tyrolean dies after crash with tractor

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 13:40

Horrific accident on Saturday morning in Gries am Brenner: a local man crashed his tractor and was trapped under the vehicle. All attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful. It is the second such incident in Tyrol within a week.

comment0 Kommentare

The senior citizen was probably driving his tractor in the morning hours on a dirt road in the direction of his property in the district of Innsbruck-Land in the Vinaders area. "As there was a pile of branches at the edge of the field path, he probably wanted to drive around this area," said the police.

The right-hand wheels of the vehicle probably went over the edge of the path and crashed over steep terrain. After about 30 meters, he was thrown out of the motorized cart.

Passers-by may have heard the incident and called the emergency services. "When they arrived, first aiders were already on site and tried to resuscitate the person. The rescue team then took over the resuscitation," says Alois Wieser, commander of the Gries am Brenner fire department, describing the dramatic scenes.

Zitat Icon

The person was trapped under the vehicle in steep terrain and was eventually rescued.

Alois Wieser, Kommandant Feuerwehr Gries am Brenner

Died at the scene of the accident
Unfortunately, all help came too late for the casualty, who died at the scene of the accident. "The person was trapped under the vehicle in steep terrain and was eventually rescued," Wieser continued. The fire department was finally able to tow the vehicle away.

Similar accident a week ago
A similar incident occurred a week ago in Fügenberg (Schwaz district). Back then, a 61-year-old farmer crashed his tractor over a steep meadow and was thrown out of the vehicle cab. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene of the accident.

Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf