Resuscitation unsuccessful
Tyrolean dies after crash with tractor
Horrific accident on Saturday morning in Gries am Brenner: a local man crashed his tractor and was trapped under the vehicle. All attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful. It is the second such incident in Tyrol within a week.
The senior citizen was probably driving his tractor in the morning hours on a dirt road in the direction of his property in the district of Innsbruck-Land in the Vinaders area. "As there was a pile of branches at the edge of the field path, he probably wanted to drive around this area," said the police.
The right-hand wheels of the vehicle probably went over the edge of the path and crashed over steep terrain. After about 30 meters, he was thrown out of the motorized cart.
Passers-by may have heard the incident and called the emergency services. "When they arrived, first aiders were already on site and tried to resuscitate the person. The rescue team then took over the resuscitation," says Alois Wieser, commander of the Gries am Brenner fire department, describing the dramatic scenes.
The person was trapped under the vehicle in steep terrain and was eventually rescued.
Alois Wieser, Kommandant Feuerwehr Gries am Brenner
Died at the scene of the accident
Unfortunately, all help came too late for the casualty, who died at the scene of the accident. "The person was trapped under the vehicle in steep terrain and was eventually rescued," Wieser continued. The fire department was finally able to tow the vehicle away.
Similar accident a week ago
A similar incident occurred a week ago in Fügenberg (Schwaz district). Back then, a 61-year-old farmer crashed his tractor over a steep meadow and was thrown out of the vehicle cab. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene of the accident.
