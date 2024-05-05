A cultural journey through Lower Austria

Culture is food for the soul and spirit: it touches and stimulates, irritates in a productive way at times and ideally never leaves you cold. Even during the fin de siècle, Lower Austria magically attracted artists and thinkers - just think of the summer retreats in the Viennese Alps or the Vienna Woods, which inspired so many great minds to create their works. You can still travel back in time today - but there are also many new, contemporary formats that look to the future and highlight the opportunities that lie dormant in the individual regions. A discovery tour pays off, for example to festivals, small museums, magnificent castles and splendid Wilhelminian-style buildings.