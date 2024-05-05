Culture finds land
A cultural journey through Lower Austria
Music, art, architecture, literature: culture comes in many guises. And it always needs a place where it takes place. A journey of discovery through Lower Austria.
Culture is food for the soul and spirit: it touches and stimulates, irritates in a productive way at times and ideally never leaves you cold. Even during the fin de siècle, Lower Austria magically attracted artists and thinkers - just think of the summer retreats in the Viennese Alps or the Vienna Woods, which inspired so many great minds to create their works. You can still travel back in time today - but there are also many new, contemporary formats that look to the future and highlight the opportunities that lie dormant in the individual regions. A discovery tour pays off, for example to festivals, small museums, magnificent castles and splendid Wilhelminian-style buildings.
The unagitated landscape of the Marchfeld is the ideal backdrop for the five castles that you should definitely visit. The Marchfeld castles in the Weinviertel region let you experience history up close: Hof Castle with its magnificent garden, the baroque Niederweiden Castle, Eckartsau Castle, the last residence of the Austrian imperial family, Marchegg Castle, home to Austria's largest colony of tree-breeding white storks, and Orth Castle, the gateway to the pristine Danube floodplains.
Culture and nature also thrive in Litschau, Austria's northernmost town. Highlights from both worlds can be found at the Schrammel. Klang.festival, which takes place in July on natural stages around the Herrensee lake in the Waldviertel, or at the contemporary theater festival HIN & WEG in August.
For those who like it more urban, St. Pölten is the place to be, as the cultural scene is thriving here. The Tangente Festival for Contemporary Culture puts the capital region in a new light for visitors and artists from all over the world and invites them on a journey of discovery. In addition to fine wine and delicious apricots, the fertile banks of the Danube have also produced a vibrant culture: from a high-carat concert in Grafenegg to a hike up the VierteWand artwork on the Seekopf near Rossatz and a visit to the Krems Art Mile, the World Heritage region is sure to impress.
Immerse yourself in the cultural scene in the Vienna Woods? You're welcome! A visit to the historic Vöslau thermal baths with its cultural stage, a hike through Baden bei Wien in the footsteps of water and a visit to the Arnulf Rainer Museum in the former women's baths - here you can experience history up close. As dreamy as the area of the Viennese Alps may seem, there is a lively cultural life here. For example, the Reichenau Festival, where top-class actors and actresses and exciting productions are on the program from July to August.
All cultural discovery tours through Lower Austria at a glance: www.niederoesterreich.at/entdeckertouren-kultur
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.