Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Gap closed

Imst water now has a “circuit”

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 19:00

Stadtwerke Imst is currently building a 3.1 km long water pipeline from Rastbühel to Hoch-Imst. It is the final part of an expansion of the Imst water supply that has been ongoing for more than ten years. The local authority is digging deep into its pockets for this.

comment0 Kommentare

Thomas Huber, head of the municipal utilities, and Christian Linser, chairman of the administrative committee, are well aware that Imst is privileged with its drinking water resources. With 42 wells and eight elevated tanks, the surrounding communities are also temporarily supplied. Until now, however, Imst's network was divided into individual supply areas, each with its own elevated tanks, which could hardly be linked. A coherent system has been being worked on for twelve years and the decisive closing of the gap is imminent.

Zitat Icon

The current construction of the 3.1 km long water pipeline from the Rastbühel elevated tank to Hoch-Imst is the provisional final stage of this project

Thomas Huber, Stadtwerkechef

City invests € 4 million in new water supply system
To increase the security of supply for the rapidly growing city, the aim is to be able to divert water from areas rich in springs, such as the "Alpeil area", to all parts of the city. "The current construction of the 3.1 km long water cross-pipe from the Rastbühel elevated tank to Hoch-Imst is the provisional final stage of this project," says Huber, describing the final part of the project, which is made up of many individual steps.

Local councillor Christian Linser praises the municipality's willingness to invest: "Around 4 million euros were spent on all construction measures. Stadtwerke Imst supplies around 5000 Imst households with water, with daily water consumption amounting to around 4000 hectoliters. A "blessing for a town in a dry inner-Alpine location", as Linser recalls. It is not for nothing that Imst is the "town of fountains".

Hubert Daum
Hubert Daum
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf