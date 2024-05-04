Imst water now has a “circuit”

City invests € 4 million in new water supply system

To increase the security of supply for the rapidly growing city, the aim is to be able to divert water from areas rich in springs, such as the "Alpeil area", to all parts of the city. "The current construction of the 3.1 km long water cross-pipe from the Rastbühel elevated tank to Hoch-Imst is the provisional final stage of this project," says Huber, describing the final part of the project, which is made up of many individual steps.