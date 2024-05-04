Gap closed
Imst water now has a “circuit”
Stadtwerke Imst is currently building a 3.1 km long water pipeline from Rastbühel to Hoch-Imst. It is the final part of an expansion of the Imst water supply that has been ongoing for more than ten years. The local authority is digging deep into its pockets for this.
Thomas Huber, head of the municipal utilities, and Christian Linser, chairman of the administrative committee, are well aware that Imst is privileged with its drinking water resources. With 42 wells and eight elevated tanks, the surrounding communities are also temporarily supplied. Until now, however, Imst's network was divided into individual supply areas, each with its own elevated tanks, which could hardly be linked. A coherent system has been being worked on for twelve years and the decisive closing of the gap is imminent.
The current construction of the 3.1 km long water pipeline from the Rastbühel elevated tank to Hoch-Imst is the provisional final stage of this project
Thomas Huber, Stadtwerkechef
City invests € 4 million in new water supply system
To increase the security of supply for the rapidly growing city, the aim is to be able to divert water from areas rich in springs, such as the "Alpeil area", to all parts of the city. "The current construction of the 3.1 km long water cross-pipe from the Rastbühel elevated tank to Hoch-Imst is the provisional final stage of this project," says Huber, describing the final part of the project, which is made up of many individual steps.
Local councillor Christian Linser praises the municipality's willingness to invest: "Around 4 million euros were spent on all construction measures. Stadtwerke Imst supplies around 5000 Imst households with water, with daily water consumption amounting to around 4000 hectoliters. A "blessing for a town in a dry inner-Alpine location", as Linser recalls. It is not for nothing that Imst is the "town of fountains".
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.