Third quarter-final
Schwaz wants to win with brains and passion
Excitement and drama are once again guaranteed in the Osthalle! Schwaz will face Linz on Saturday at 5.15 pm (live on Krone TV) - and wants to play its way into the semi-finals of the Handball League Austria as the favorite with a win (the second in the best-of-three series). But caution is always advised.
"It's sure to be another close game!" The red-white-red team player Michael Miskovez and his Tyrolean colleagues all agree on that. "But after two defeats, we want to win again in front of our fans." Which would be compensation enough (after the cup final defeat against second division champions Westwien and the 30:34 in the first quarter-final home game against Linz): Because that would put Schwaz Handball in the semi-finals of the HLA! Otherwise, however, the season would be over surprisingly early for the outstanding runners-up in the basic round (tied on points with first-placed Hard) . . .
We need the same intensity as last time in Linz
Christoph Jauernik
Bild: GEPA pictures
German coach Christoph Jauernik is not wasting a thought on that. "We have to show the same intensity as on Tuesday, then our chances are good." If Samuel Kofler and Co. can get a better grip on Linz's burly center Stojanovic and left back Grgic (15 goals between them in the 33:34 win), the "Eagles'" chances will increase many times over.
Even with a little more discipline (nine two-minute penalties recently!). "We have to be more clever in that respect," demands Jauernik, "we let ourselves get carried away all too easily."
All info
HLA: Quarter-finals (best-of-three): Saturday: Schwaz - Linz (17.15, live on Krone TV), Bruck/Trofaiach - Margareten (20.20, live on ORF Sport Plus).
The possible opponent in the final round also has to play a deciding game: This will be played in Bruck between the Foxes and Fivers Margareten. Hard and Krems are already through.
