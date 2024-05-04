“A blessing that mom was allowed into the home”

"It's a blessing for us that mom was allowed to move in here. She has even become more mobile again," says an enthusiastic Ingeborg Balogh. Her mother Maria Balogh (86) happily walks out of her room on her rollator. She can do her rounds around the St. Nikolaus retirement home without any problems. "Everything here is barrier-free. That wasn't possible at home. My mother fell several times. Once it was life-threatening. I no longer dared to leave the house," says Ingeborg Balogh.