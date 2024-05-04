Back in the national team
Back on skis! Max Franz dreams of a return
Things are looking up! After his horror injury, ski ace Max Franz can already go on regular ski tours with his dog Madox - he is dreaming of returning to the slopes soon. Thanks to the injury rule, he is still in the ÖSV national team. Like a total of ten Carinthian winter sports athletes.
The joy of his first ski tour in Schladming with the attending physician Dr. Jürgen Mandl was a real relief for ski ace Max Franz at Easter. And the injured man from Weißbriach - he broke both lower legs in Copper Mountain in November 2022 - is now regularly out and about on touring skis with his dog Madox. Usually between one and one and a half hours "It's really cool. If it takes longer, I'm very tired. But because of the harder ski boots, touring is easier than a longer walk. Me and Madox enjoy the excursions"
Turns in the snow
Of course, the 34-year-old has already made his first turns in the snow: "At the moment, it still has little to do with real skiing - but I can get down the slopes. But I never really had any doubts about that." As there is still snow in the area around Obertauern, the Salzburger-by-choice will be going on more tours in the coming days and weeks: "I'm taking the opportunity as long as I can."
Building muscle as a goal
In contrast to the fibula, the tibia is very stable. In future, the aim is to build up the muscles better. "But I'm not setting myself any more goals. I did that at the beginning and it often disappointed me. I prefer to be happy when I achieve something."
Carinthians in the ÖSV squad
- National team. Alpine skiing: Max Franz, Katharina Truppe, Marco Schwarz. Ski jumping: Daniel Tschofenig. Snowboard: Anna Gasser, Fabian Obmann, Alexander Payer, Sabine Schöffmann, Daniela Ulbing. Paraski: Markus Salcher.
- A-squad.Alpine skiing: Adrian Pertl, Otmar Striedinger, Christian Walder. Ski jumping: Markus Müller, Maxi Ortner, Hannah Wiegele. Snowboard: Martina Ankele. Paraski: Thomas Grochar, Nico Pajantschitsch, Elina Stary.
- B squad. Alpine skiing: Jakob Eisner, Felix Hacker, Oscar Heine. Ski jumping: Fabian Held. Cross-country skiing: Christian Steiner. Nordic combined: David Liegl. Biathlon: Anna Juppe, Magnus Oberhauser, Dunja Zdouc. Snowboard: Eric Dovjak, Kristina Holzfeind, Jessica Pichelkastner, Werner Pietsch jun. and Pia Schöffmann. Ski cross: Moritz Opetnik.
- C squad. Alpine skiing: Florian Strauss. Cross-country skiing: Chiara Pinter, Fiona Pinter. Nordic combined: Clara Mentil. Biathlon: Sami Mesotitsch. Snowboard: Franziska Dabringer, Jascha Nunez, Andreas Paheiner.
Ski trio in the national team
Due to his injured status, Max is still part of the new ÖSV squad and is one of three Carinthian skiers alongside Marco Schwarz and Kathi Truppe. The dream of a comeback is still very much alive: "I've missed two seasons, that's tough. But I'm not ruling out the possibility of returning to the slopes next season. I'll just try everything I can to make it happen."
Fest no longer in any squad
Fellow skier Nadine Fest has dropped out of all squads due to her mixed season (only scoring 21 World Cup points). However, the speed skier is allowed to continue training with the ÖSV as an athlete in the selection squad and wants to attack again next season.
Snowboarder ends his career
Alpine snowboarder Aron Juritz has ended his career. The Landskron athlete is hanging up his board at the age of 28 - his best career result was eleventh place in the giant slalom in Scuol (Sz) in 2021.
