Southern Styrians step on the gas
With a new party hit for the big home game
New song and new video from the Südsteirer. And that before the mega party on June 29 - with Folkshilfe, Edlseer, Lauser.
Year after year, thousands of fans make the big Südsteirerfest a real mega-spectacle. And this year, at the ninth edition on 29 June, a particularly top-class program awaits them at the Grottenhof visitor center in Leibnitz.
The gates open at 4 p.m. and Daniel Düsenflitz will be the first to take to the huge open-air stage. Then it's one hit after another!
The Edlseer, who are celebrating their 30th stage anniversary this year, will provide a premiere. The well-known and popular trio will heat up the Südsteirerfest live for the first time. In 2020, Fritz Kristoferitsch & Co. were part of the online edition.
The Lauser are veterans of the Südsteirerfest. The six musicians in tartan skirts have been there from the very beginning and always inspire with their unique Lauser live sound. Andi Hinker & Co. are guaranteed to have the new hit "Wos wolln ma no mehr" in their luggage.
Another highlight is sure to be the performance by the Upper Austrian band Folkshilfe. The pop trio has enjoyed great success in recent years with several successful albums, radio airplay and sold-out concerts.
The grand finale will of course be provided by the South Styrians themselves at their big home game. The five guys live for music, they always go full throttle and guarantee that every festival will be an unforgettable experience.
Since their last song "Birknbam", the five friends have been surfing on a wave of success. And to ensure that this continues, the latest party hit "Schwuppdiwupp" was released yesterday. The fun music video will also be released on May 10.
Tickets: www.suedsteirerfest.at
