Anti-aging
A better understanding of skin ageing
The topic of skin ageing raises important questions that should be addressed.
The process of skin ageing begins as early as the age of 25. Over time, cell renewal slows down. The result? A sallow complexion and dry patches of skin which, if not treated, open the door to the first wrinkles.
But that's not all: the skin gradually loses tone, elasticity and firmness. This process is accelerated by internal factors such as hormones and the biological clock as well as external influences such as sunlight, environmental pollution and smoking.
Slowing down the ageing process
Of course, the ageing process is inevitable - in general and especially for the skin. But it is possible to slow down the passage of time in a simple and natural way. By accepting and understanding skin ageing, suitable anti-ageing skincare products can be selected. Such products, if they contain the right specific active ingredients, can slow down the ageing process, reduce the appearance of existing wrinkles and even prevent the appearance of new signs of ageing.
Particularly innovative and effective anti-ageing skincare line
With this in mind, the AVÈNE brand has developed a particularly innovative and effective anti-ageing skincare line: Hyaluron Activ B3 targets the fundamental causes of skin ageing by stimulating cell regeneration. After 6 years of intensive research, Hyaluron Activ B3 is a skincare line that targets senescent cells (sometimes called "zombie cells") - cells that stimulate the ageing process in their environment by breaking down.
Hyaluron Activ B3 promotes cell regeneration for lasting results thanks to a specific combination of two highly concentrated active ingredients: Niacinamide (vitamin B3) and hyaluronic acid. This highly compatible product range offers a complete skincare routine and is characterized in particular by its practical, environmentally friendly refill packs. Only available in pharmacies.
For more information on Hyaluron Activ B3 and AVÈNE brand products, click HERE.
