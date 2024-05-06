A better understanding of skin ageing

Slowing down the ageing process

Of course, the ageing process is inevitable - in general and especially for the skin. But it is possible to slow down the passage of time in a simple and natural way. By accepting and understanding skin ageing, suitable anti-ageing skincare products can be selected. Such products, if they contain the right specific active ingredients, can slow down the ageing process, reduce the appearance of existing wrinkles and even prevent the appearance of new signs of ageing.