How Javier Milei is riding Argentina into the abyss

Argentina has been in a state of permanent turmoil for four months. In recent months, the right-wing populist government of Javier Milei has cut tens of thousands of jobs in the public sector, slashed state investments and social programs, and starved research centers and universities of funding. During the election campaign, the 53-year-old wielded a chainsaw - a symbol of the radical cuts and reductions he had planned. He also threatened to blow up the central bank.