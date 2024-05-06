On May 24
The “Long Night of Research” invites you
Under the nationwide motto "Join in. Marvel. Discover." Upper Austria offers a wide-ranging LIVE program at the eleventh edition of the Long Night of Research 2024 (#LNF24) on Friday, 24 May 2024 from 17:00 to 23:00.
In 10 regions in Upper Austria, around 140 universities, research institutions, technology centers and innovative companies invite you to take a look at the fascinating world of research. A varied program with exciting insights into the innovations of tomorrow awaits explorers of all ages. With almost 700 research stations and program points, "research live on your doorstep" is on offer:
Your highlights in the Mühlviertel
The central hotspot in the Mühlviertel is the Softwarepark Hagenberg with itsfocus on IT.
The Softwarepark Hagenberg is an IT hotspot. Here you can feel how digitalization is revolutionizing many areas of our lives - from payment in restaurants using camera recognition of food and drinks to searching for wild animals using drones and autonomous driving.
Your highlights in the Traunviertel region
In addition to Steyr, the Kirchdorf region is also presenting itself for the first time in the Traunviertel.
In Steyr, visitors can immerse themselves in various facets of modern technologies: from image design with artificial intelligence to game programming and eye tracking.
Kirchdorf takes visitors into the world of mathematics, computer science, natural sciences and technology (STEM) in particular and caters to every age group with well thought-out offers: from MINI-MINT for the little ones to TEEN-MINT for teenagers and MAXI-MINT to deepen their knowledge.
Your highlights in the Hausruckviertel
With Linz, Wels, Grieskirchen and Mondsee, the Hausruckviertel has a broad base in the region.
In Wels, you can throw yourself into the action with a Flying Fox, learn the background to the monkey index (the ratio of arm span to body height), build the smallest solar-powered windmill and test rescue robots for dangerous situations.
- With over 30 exhibitors, Linz as the center of the action offers a comprehensive and multifaceted program. Over 230 research questions are waiting to be answered. Whether artificial intelligence, simulations for medicine, energy and climate or the transformation of mobility and industry - visitors of all ages can experience first-hand the importance of research for us.
Grieskirchen presents, among other things, insights into the latest recording techniques for film and television, the elevator construction of tomorrow, the use of field robots in agriculture and interactive experiences when driving a crane with VR glasses as well as possibilities for interior design planning with augmented reality.
The Research Institute for Limnology at the University of Innsbruck's Mondsee is the region's central location with a focus on the environment. Among other things, the secrets of genetic material can be explored with the help of gummy bears and a humorous show raises awareness of climate change.
Your highlights in the Innviertel
The Innviertel region with the regions of Braunau, Ried and Schärding will present itself with its innovative companies and a broad program.
- Ranshofen Castle forms the central hub in Braunau, surrounded by other leading exhibiting companies in the region. If you want to take to the skies, you can become a pilot with a B-737 flight simulator and even take part in night vision training.
- In the Ried region, visitors can learn a great deal about robots as friends and helpers: from cool robot dance moves and cooperation between man and machine to complex operations with robot-assisted systems - where visitors can also test their skills.
Among other things,Schärding provides amazing insights into how a grain of sand becomes a microchip, how Lego bricks come to life in the world of programming with a tablet or how the interior paneling of a business jet is created.
Visit the Long Night of Research
The Long Night of Research is held nationwide. In Upper Austria, the initiative is coordinated byUpper Austrian Research GmbH, the lead company for research in the state of Upper Austria . The program of the Long Night of Research in Upper Austria can be found online at langenachtderforschung.at/ooe.
