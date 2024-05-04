Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Austro-Topmodel

Nadine Mirada seduces in new Sportalm costume

Nachrichten
04.05.2024 05:00

For the first time, top model Nadine Mirada and Kitzbühel's Sportalm have dared to do business together. The "Krone" already has the most beautiful pictures of the new traditional costume collection and knows: it was worth it!

comment0 Kommentare

The model from Linz, who recently stood in front of the camera for world-famous brands such as Victoria's Secret and graced the covers of numerous international magazines, has now dared to collaborate with a local brand: Sportalm from Kitzbühel. Glamor met alpine chic and the result is definitely something to be proud of!

The photo shoot for the new fall costumes took place in Scotland. The 35-year-old Mirada immediately cast a spell over Sportalm boss Ulli Ehrlich.

Sportalm boss Ulli Ehrlich (left) was thrilled with her model! (Bild: Sportalm )
Sportalm boss Ulli Ehrlich (left) was thrilled with her model!
(Bild: Sportalm )
This will probably not be the last collaboration between the model and the Kitzbühel cult brand ... (Bild: Sportalm)
This will probably not be the last collaboration between the model and the Kitzbühel cult brand ...
(Bild: Sportalm)
Natural materials match the subtle make-up. (Bild: Sportalm)
Natural materials match the subtle make-up.
(Bild: Sportalm)
The new pictures were taken in the tranquil ambience of a Scottish lakeside. (Bild: Sportalm)
The new pictures were taken in the tranquil ambience of a Scottish lakeside.
(Bild: Sportalm)

"It was our first collaboration and I am completely enraptured by her beauty and natural style," she enthused. Although her luscious, usually perfectly made-up lips and glamorously feminine appearance are Mirada's trademark, Ehrlich and her team managed to create a natural look that admittedly looks fantastic on the model. So the fall season, and with it the next Oktoberfest, can come!

Maria Eberhöfer
Maria Eberhöfer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf