Austro-Topmodel
Nadine Mirada seduces in new Sportalm costume
For the first time, top model Nadine Mirada and Kitzbühel's Sportalm have dared to do business together. The "Krone" already has the most beautiful pictures of the new traditional costume collection and knows: it was worth it!
The model from Linz, who recently stood in front of the camera for world-famous brands such as Victoria's Secret and graced the covers of numerous international magazines, has now dared to collaborate with a local brand: Sportalm from Kitzbühel. Glamor met alpine chic and the result is definitely something to be proud of!
The photo shoot for the new fall costumes took place in Scotland. The 35-year-old Mirada immediately cast a spell over Sportalm boss Ulli Ehrlich.
"It was our first collaboration and I am completely enraptured by her beauty and natural style," she enthused. Although her luscious, usually perfectly made-up lips and glamorously feminine appearance are Mirada's trademark, Ehrlich and her team managed to create a natural look that admittedly looks fantastic on the model. So the fall season, and with it the next Oktoberfest, can come!
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.