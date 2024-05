Crypto exchange Coinbase surprises with billion-dollar profit

Regardless of this, Coinbase is facing numerous lawsuits. Among other things, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is accusing it of operating an unlicensed trading platform, as cryptocurrencies are securities. These are subject to regulation by the SEC. The head of the SEC, Gary Gensler, wants to keep a tight leash on the industry, which has so far been barely supervised and which he accuses of using "Wild West methods". Some customers have also taken Coinbase to court due to the lack of a US license.