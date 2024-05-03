First “EM victory”! These were Rangnick’s motives

Now everything is clear, Rangnick is taking a few more days off before his full focus is solely on the EURO. The squad for the training camp from May 29 in Windischgarsten will be announced in mid-May, followed by the tests against Serbia (Vienna, June 4) and Switzerland (St. Gallen, June 8), and on June 7 he has to nominate the final squad for the EURO. "Even stronger together "The moment of truth will come on June 17 in Düsseldorf with the opening group match against France, followed by Poland and the Netherlands.