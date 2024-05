Is there a Puntigamer in my Villacher now?

An elderly gentleman of small stature, whose tense button can only hold back the ample beer belly in his yellowed leather trousers with the greatest of difficulty. The image of a beer sommelier in my head did not match the appearance of the young, slim, athletic Felix Schiffner at all. The Upper Austrian, master brewer at the Fohrenburger brewery in Bludenz, knows what good beer tastes like. The reigning national beer sommelier champion and two-time runner-up in the world championships was practically born into drinking beer: His father "tasted" his first ever beer world champion title in 2009.