Municipalities want to limit building land in future

People are further ahead than the association of municipalities

Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler refers to a recent market survey, according to which over 80 percent of the population support the 2.5-hectare target. "The people of Austria are obviously much further along than the Association of Municipalities. We have now concreted and sealed for decades without a goal. Now is the time to prioritize the protection of fields and soils with this goal. Because no potatoes grow on parking lots, and the people in our country know that."