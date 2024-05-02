Anger over new hurdle in the roadworks rally

In addition to the obstructions on the Tauernautobahn and the Südautobahn that have been in place for months, drivers are now facing the next hurdle. A major bridge renovation is due on the Karawanken highway. Asfinag is having the Winkl valley crossing renewed. This project does not bode well for the residents of the communities of St. Jakob im Rosental and Rosegg. They fear that many drivers will avoid the traffic jams and then roll through their residential area. "We don't want traffic to be diverted away from the highway, as is the case in Liesertal or Salzburg," say local residents with concern.