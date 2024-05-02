Vorteilswelt
Traffic jams and lost time

Anger over new hurdle in the roadworks rally

02.05.2024 18:45

A mega renovation on the Karawanken highway is imminent: road users are furious. Traffic jams and time loss are feared.

One roadworks follows the next! This is the current situation on Carinthia's highways - to the detriment of thousands of commuters and holidaymakers. Because traffic jams and lost time can be expected practically every day - and that annoys many.

In addition to the obstructions on the Tauernautobahn and the Südautobahn that have been in place for months, drivers are now facing the next hurdle. A major bridge renovation is due on the Karawanken highway. Asfinag is having the Winkl valley crossing renewed. This project does not bode well for the residents of the communities of St. Jakob im Rosental and Rosegg. They fear that many drivers will avoid the traffic jams and then roll through their residential area. "We don't want traffic to be diverted away from the highway, as is the case in Liesertal or Salzburg," say local residents with concern.

Traffic will not be diverted over the Loibl Pass or through the Rosental Valley. The traffic will remain on the A11. With the exception of tourist traffic in summer, the volume of traffic is manageable at 7,000 vehicles a day.

Walter Mocnik, Pressesprecher, Asfinag

Asfinag wants to take the wind out of the sails of these fears. "The first construction phase will start in the fall and last until May 2025. There will be no work in the summer," assures Asfinag spokesperson Walter Mocnik. After the break, the other direction of travel will be tackled in fall 2025. "A detour is not planned. A traffic light system will be installed for HGVs to ensure the flow of traffic for car drivers through the 1.5-kilometre-long construction site area," explains Mocnik.

The bridge work in the Liesertal will continue for years to come. (Bild: Martin Wallasch)
The bridge work in the Liesertal will continue for years to come.
(Bild: Martin Wallasch)

There will be no summer break on the "South" near Klagenfurt. "There, traffic will be shifted to the side that has already been renovated. There are two lanes in both directions." This also applies to the roadworks near Velden, at the Villach junction and on the A10 in Liesertal. Only on the A11 are two lanes not possible.

Elisa Aschbacher
