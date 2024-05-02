Security service now deployed against litterers

In the first week, only warnings are issued

The minimum fines start at 30 euros, depending on the amount of waste. According to the law, fines of up to 8200 euros are possible. "Our aim is certainly not to impose the highest possible fines, but to deter potential litter offenders," says FP Deputy Mayor Gerhard Kroiß. In any case, only warnings will be issued until the end of next week, after which charges will be brought.