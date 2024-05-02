Action in full swing
Security service now deployed against litterers
In the fight against illegal waste disposal, 21 security guards will be deployed in Wels in future. Anyone caught throwing away small items of waste will be fined between 30 and 8200 euros. For the time being, it is planned that the "waste police" will be on duty for six months.
The city of Wels is launching a campaign to crack down on litter offenders. "Our 18 street sweepers dispose of around 200 tons of illegally discarded garbage every year," says FP Mayor Andreas Rabl, explaining this step. In contrast, there are "only" around 150 tons of correctly disposed waste in the bins provided for this purpose.
Anyone who pollutes our city will in future have to reckon with a report and a hefty fine."
Andreas Rabl, FPÖ-Bürgermeister
In order to catch the increasing number of litter offenders in the act or to track them down afterwards, the waste watcher project will now run for an initial period of six months. To this end, the security service (ÖWD) has been commissioned and authorized by the city to carry out checks on litter offenders, record their data and then pass it on to the district administrative authority.
In the first week, only warnings are issued
The minimum fines start at 30 euros, depending on the amount of waste. According to the law, fines of up to 8200 euros are possible. "Our aim is certainly not to impose the highest possible fines, but to deter potential litter offenders," says FP Deputy Mayor Gerhard Kroiß. In any case, only warnings will be issued until the end of next week, after which charges will be brought.
Unfortunately, 'black sheep' keep ignoring our efforts to keep Wels clean.
Gerhard Kroiß, FPÖ-Vizebürgermeister
The "garbage police" will be out and about in uniform as well as in plain clothes. Their actions are legally protected by the Waste Management Act. Accordingly, the municipality is responsible for the checks and can appoint special supervisory bodies for this purpose.
Precise knowledge of hotspots
"As a long-standing partner in the area of parking space management, our supervisory bodies are out and about in the city every day and know the hotspots of litter offenders. They have received specific training for this new task, particularly in the areas of communication and de-escalation. If things get dicey, we call the police," says ÖWD area manager Filip Hinterberger.
