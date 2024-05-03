Bicycle excursionists as a driving force for tourism

The Danube Cycle Path runs 260 kilometers through Lower Austria. This makes it not only the longest route between Enns and Leitha, but also the most popular: 700,000 guests cycle along it every year. A success, but one that the company does not want to rest on its laurels. "We are constantly working on making this popular cycle route even more attractive," says Johanna Mikl-Leitner, the provincial governor responsible for business and tourism, announcing a new information guidance system that will also involve the surrounding area more closely. A nationwide showcase project.