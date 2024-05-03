Investment worth millions
Bicycle excursionists as a driving force for tourism
Lower Austria wants to score points with cyclists this year. And the state is investing a lot in this.
The Danube Cycle Path runs 260 kilometers through Lower Austria. This makes it not only the longest route between Enns and Leitha, but also the most popular: 700,000 guests cycle along it every year. A success, but one that the company does not want to rest on its laurels. "We are constantly working on making this popular cycle route even more attractive," says Johanna Mikl-Leitner, the provincial governor responsible for business and tourism, announcing a new information guidance system that will also involve the surrounding area more closely. A nationwide showcase project.
Cycle path on old railroad line
Another project that is now being implemented with the support of Ecoplus regional funding is the cycle path through the Triesting and Gölsental valleys, which winds its way through twelve municipalities over a distance of almost 60 kilometers. "The surfaces are being renewed and intersections improved over a length of around 24 kilometers," explains Ecoplus boss Helmut Miernicki.
Cycling paradise in the heart of Europe
The cycle path between Weißenbach an der Triesting and Hainfeld is also to be relocated to the former railroad line. Last year alone, 15 such projects were implemented in Lower Austria by Ecoplus and as part of the Leader program, and the state recently approved a funding volume of seven million euros for cycling infrastructure and facilities for mountain bikers. Mikl-Leitner: "This will make our province a cycling paradise in the heart of Europe!"
