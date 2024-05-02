LKH Hochsteiermark: Managers leave the hospital

The mood could be better

In the meantime, a lot of water has flowed down the Mur and the workload for the remaining staff at Hochsteiermark Regional Hospital - consisting of the hospitals in Bruck, Leoben and Mürzzuschlag - has reportedly only improved moderately after several attempts at reform: "While there is a real scramble for operating theatre slots in Leoben, there is still no future-oriented concept for Bruck. The mood among the staff is correspondingly poor," summarizes one employee.