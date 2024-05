Schicker: “Klauß is a bad loser”

A view that Schicker does not share - quite the opposite. "That wasn't a foul. He's a bad loser. Referee Gishamer allowed a very tough game to be played. You also have to think about whether it was a foul by Marco Grüll," the Viennese counterattacked. He accused Grüll of also illegally pushing Jusuf Gazibegovic away when he was preparing to make it 1:0 for Rapid.