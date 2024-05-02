Dortmund against PSG
Sabitzer convinced: “The second leg will be nasty”
Borussia Dortmund won the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain 1:0. Find out what ÖFB international Marcel Sabitzer and the coaches of both clubs had to say after the final whistle here.
Edin Terzic (Dortmund coach):
"It was a deserved win, a good team performance. We could have scored more goals, but so could they. That's why the result is okay in my opinion. We ran a lot, but you have to do that in games like this. You have to earn your way to Wembley."
Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund player):
"It was quite good, the result is o.k. We were also lucky in the second half. But it's only half-time, a lot can still happen. The second leg will certainly be nasty. But there's only one goal and that's the final. I was up front again with two or three really good shots. But they weren't there, which is why I'm annoyed."
Luis Enrique (PSG coach):
"That's soccer. Often we score goals and that's wonderful, and other times we can't score, that happens. We would have preferred to score and go home with a better result. I keep my smile, everyone knew it wasn't going to be easy. There's a bit of disappointment in the dressing room, but we have nothing to lose in Paris and we'll be very strong."
