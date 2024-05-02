Quotes from the game
Frustration at the break: “It went round and round in the dressing room”
The ÖFB Cup winners are once again Sturm Graz. The Styrians came from 1-0 down to beat SK Rapid 2-1 on Wednesday. Find out what the players and coaches had to say after the final whistle here.
Christian Ilzer (Sturm coach):
"It was another great game in front of a great crowd. It was a real battle in the first half. During the break, I could see in the faces of my boys that we wouldn't let this title be taken away from us. We then showed this determination and brought more of a footballing line into this wild, energetic game. That's why we were the better team. Sturm Graz deserved to win today and throughout the season."
On the alleged foul on Rapids' crossfield before the 2:1:
"That was an intense duel, as you've seen a hundred times in this game."
David Affengruber (Sturm player):
"We had to be aggressive. We didn't do that well in the first half. Things got heated in the dressing room, with everyone telling each other what they thought. Then we went out and didn't give Rapid another chance. It's a final, you don't play that often, especially a final like this in Austria. But we've won it twice now. I hope it releases a lot of energy. Today we'll celebrate once and on Sunday we'll see if we can beat Hartberg."
Otar Kiteishvili (Sturm player):
"Coming back in a game like this is very difficult. It shows our mentality and our strong character. Congratulations to the entire Sturm family, it was wonderful."
Robert Klauß (Rapid coach):
"It was a fight to the last minute, an even game with the more unfortunate ending for us. I'm very proud of how the team worked their way into it, how they took it on - with many players who have trained little or not at all. We have to make sure we pick ourselves up again, we still have three important games ahead of us."
On the cross-field scene:
"There are nine referees who decide fouls for us and one who decides against us. We had him on the pitch again today. Congratulations. To decide a cup final like that is complete madness. It drags him down completely. We don't need to talk about performances anymore. Every decision on the pitch today was terrible, that was the icing on the cake. No more desire, really."
Guido Burgstaller (Rapid captain):
"It's hard to digest. We put up a really good fight and deserved to take the lead in the first half. Sturm were very dangerous from set-pieces, but otherwise we kept them away from goal. It was actually a 50:50 game, but unfortunately Sturm scored twice from set pieces where we simply defended badly. Today we scored the two goals ourselves. Congratulations to Sturm, they deserved to win in the end."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.