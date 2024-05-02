Frustration at the break: “It went round and round in the dressing room”

David Affengruber (Sturm player):

"We had to be aggressive. We didn't do that well in the first half. Things got heated in the dressing room, with everyone telling each other what they thought. Then we went out and didn't give Rapid another chance. It's a final, you don't play that often, especially a final like this in Austria. But we've won it twice now. I hope it releases a lot of energy. Today we'll celebrate once and on Sunday we'll see if we can beat Hartberg."