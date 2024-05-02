Vorteilswelt
Trouble in Seekirchen

Mayor: “Building sites are never fun”

Nachrichten
02.05.2024 09:10
In the municipal elections in Seekirchen, the mayor's party ÖVP lost, especially in the two districts with high construction activity. However, the worst should soon be over.
comment0 Kommentare

The People's Party was able to defend its leading position in the municipal elections in March. It lost around three percent, which is better than in many other places. The ÖVP mayor Konrad Pieringer, who won his direct election impressively, got off lightly. But: "If we had had 46 more votes, we would have had one more mandate," said the head of the town.

The new train stop in Seekirchen is one of the biggest projects in the Wallersee town. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
The new train stop in Seekirchen is one of the biggest projects in the Wallersee town.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)
The district court was only completed last year. It is the centerpiece of a new district which, together with apartments, the district administration of Salzburg-Umgebung, commercial areas and a park, forms the 'Stadtquartier Seekirchen'. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
The district court was only completed last year. It is the centerpiece of a new district which, together with apartments, the district administration of Salzburg-Umgebung, commercial areas and a park, forms the 'Stadtquartier Seekirchen'.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Pieringer is self-critical of the result and his party's election campaign: "We should have communicated more, especially in the housing estates with building sites." After all, the Black Party lost votes around the major construction sites in the court district, the construction of the Seekirchen-Süd bus stop and the work at the school center.

Mayor does not want to "talk everything down"
But: "We mustn't badmouth everything either," says Pieringer. In the district capital, this applies not only to the ÖVP election result, but also to some projects. When these projects are completed, "the people of Seekirchen will benefit greatly," says the head of the town.

New stop to be opened in December
The relocation of industry to the edge of the municipal area has made numerous new buildings possible. In addition to many new apartments, the district administration of Salzburg-Umgebung and the district court have moved to Seekirchen.

And residents will also benefit from the new ÖBB stop from the timetable change in December. Residents of the currently affected areas will be able to reach it on foot. "There will also be an inner-city bus service," says Pieringer, who has big plans for the next five years: The major school renovation is to be completed and flood protection will be built.

Felix Roittner
