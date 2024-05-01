Foul on Sturm goal?
“Terrible!” Klauß goes berserk over referee’s performance
After losing the Cup final against Sturm Graz, Rapid coach Robert Klauß was outraged by the decisive Sturm goal. The referee's performance was terrible, said the German. Leopold Querfeld had been fouled and the goal should therefore not have counted, the 39-year-old blurts out. A fatal mistake that cost Rapid the final, he is certain.
"Terrible! Terrible! Something like that shouldn't happen," Klauß was stunned in an ORF interview after the match. What had happened? The Sturm players were jubilant in the 81st minute. Tomi Horvat had just scored the decisive goal of the final. But this was immediately followed by violent protests from the Rapid players. Klauß gesticulated in the direction of the referees. But even after the VAR check, the goal still counted!
The Rapid coach could hardly be stopped. And even after the game, he gave free rein to his indignation. "There are nine referees who decide a foul for us and one who decides against us. We had him on the pitch again today. Congratulations," said Klauß indignantly.
Bitter evening for Rapid
The German could not understand the decision of the referees and ended up talking himself into a rage: "We don't need to clarify anything with pictures. We don't need to discuss decisions either. Deciding a cup final like that is complete madness!"
In the end, the Rapid coach had no desire for further debate. It wouldn't change the decision and the defeat anyway. And yet he went one better: "He's pulling him down completely. We don't need to talk about performances anymore. Every decision on the pitch today was terrible, that was the icing on the cake. No more desire, really."
