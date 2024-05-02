Gols celebrates
A square with many possibilities in Gols
The "New Center Gols", the working title of the main square redesign, is finished and was properly inaugurated with a two-day celebration.
The new main square in Gols has been on the minds of local councillors and Gols residents for several years. There was an architectural competition, then the decision as to which design should win and finally the implementation of the new square. A survey was even launched as to what the square should be called. The people of Gols decided succinctly in favor of Hauptplatz.
Now everything is finished - and anyone who knows the people of Gols knows that such a thing is celebrated in style. For two days, the locals were on their feet to properly inaugurate their new main square.
On April 30th, the traditional maypole cutting was on the agenda. Yesterday was the official opening ceremony for the main square.
The day of the finish and Gols holiday
Mayor Kilian Brandstätter compared it to a finish line. He then declared May 1st to be a Gols public holiday, which must be celebrated in a big way. Of course, they didn't need to be told twice!
A highlight of the ceremony was the sinking of a time capsule into the ground of the main square. The container contains items typical of the community, such as the recipe for the "Golser Wurstsemmel", or "Grammelpogatscherl", as well as photos and documents. "When future generations lift the time capsule in 100 years' time, it will certainly be an exciting moment," said the head of the municipality. Of course, there was also a lot of music during the celebration. The Musikverein Bauernkapelle Gols and the brass band class of the Gols primary and secondary school under the direction of Günther Kleidosty and Karin Steiner provided the musical backdrop to the ceremony. Later in the afternoon, the Gols Jazz Club played.
What was important to everyone: the new main square offers many opportunities for celebrations and a new community life. Central elements are the war memorial, which was integrated into the overall picture as a historical legacy, and the "Summakuchl", a modern multifunctional room that also houses the post office. A new drinking fountain has also been installed and Gols once again has a village newsstand, albeit only digital: an information pavilion has been installed at the upper end of the square to provide the latest news from Gols.
