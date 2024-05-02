A square with many possibilities in Gols

A highlight of the ceremony was the sinking of a time capsule into the ground of the main square. The container contains items typical of the community, such as the recipe for the "Golser Wurstsemmel", or "Grammelpogatscherl", as well as photos and documents. "When future generations lift the time capsule in 100 years' time, it will certainly be an exciting moment," said the head of the municipality. Of course, there was also a lot of music during the celebration. The Musikverein Bauernkapelle Gols and the brass band class of the Gols primary and secondary school under the direction of Günther Kleidosty and Karin Steiner provided the musical backdrop to the ceremony. Later in the afternoon, the Gols Jazz Club played.