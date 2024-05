Woman floating motionless in the Mühlgang: three Graz residents save her life

Three passers-by living in the Jakomini district of Graz, aged between 31 and 39, showed true civil courage on Wednesday. A native Hungarian noticed a motionless person floating in the Mühlgang at Hergottwiesgasse 44 at around 7.30 am. The 39-year-old did not hesitate for a second, immediately jumped into the water and pulled the young woman (22) to the shore.