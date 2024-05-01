Vorteilswelt
On an exploratory tour

ESC starter Kaleen is already a Sweden fan

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 14:58

She has come to Sweden to represent Austria worthily. At the moment, things are looking very good for Kaleen. Her place in the final of the "European Singing Championships" is almost certain among the bookmakers. The likeable Upper Austrian even has a little free time left - the "Krone" shows the most beautiful pictures of her from Malmö.

Okay, okay, the favorites at this year's Song Contest in Sweden are nations like Switzerland, Italy and Croatia, but if the bookmakers aren't wrong, we'll at least make it to the final of the European Song Contest. If our starter Kaleen has her way, that should definitely be possible.

Good chances for Austria
She is currently in 14th place in the national rankings. That is more than respectable, because the Upper Austrian can not only leave far more than 20 other countries behind her, but there are also some real song contest powers behind her. Right behind Kaleen, for example, is none other than the host country itself.

Anticipation is the greatest joy. The Song Contest officially opens on Sunday - with Kaleen representing Austria. She will compete in the second semi-final next Thursday (live on ORF 1).
Anticipation is the greatest joy. The Song Contest officially opens on Sunday - with Kaleen representing Austria. She will compete in the second semi-final next Thursday (live on ORF 1).
(Bild: ORF/Roman Zach-Kiesling)
Kaleen after the reconnaissance tour: "I can only recommend everyone to come to Malmö."
Kaleen after the reconnaissance tour: "I can only recommend everyone to come to Malmö."
(Bild: ORF/Roman Zach-Kiesling)

Having arrived in Malmö a few days ago, she has been doing one interview after another and is already preparing for the big shows next week. But, believe it or not, she even manages to squeeze in a bit of sightseeing. When you're already there....

Kaleen goes into raptures
"The city is beautiful and we've also been to the sea by the Öresund Bridge. I can only recommend anyone to come to Malmö - it has a Mediterranean flair, especially in summer," enthuses Kaleen after she has visited almost every sight in the city.

Kaleen is currently ranked 14th by the bookmakers. It seems as if her place in the final (next week on Saturday) is as good as certain.
Kaleen is currently ranked 14th by the bookmakers. It seems as if her place in the final (next week on Saturday) is as good as certain.
(Bild: ORF/Roman Zach-Kiesling)

Huge anticipation
And so the anticipation grows with each passing day. In any case, the official opening will take place on Sunday until the first semi-final can be seen on ORF next Tuesday. On May 9, things will get serious for Kaleen, who will compete in the second semi-final with starting number 6. And if all else fails, we'll see the cheerful soul again next week on Saturday in the final of the ESC.

Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
