Start of the season
Pool entrance fees will once again be more expensive in many places
Before the start of the swimming season, the "Krone" asked around again to find out where you will have to pay more for swimming in future. Last year, many operators were already uncomfortable with the fact that they had raised admission prices, and some of them faltered in their answers.
Not so Alexander Eder from Parkbad Bad Ischl, who has been willing to answer questions for the "Krone" almost every year: "We also had to increase admission prices, but we did so well below the index. The season ticket costs just two euros more, the day ticket 20 cents more. After all, swimming should remain affordable."
Day ticket in Linz now 40 cents more expensive
You have to pay considerably more in the provincial capital to visit one of Linz's bathing oases. According to Linz AG press officer Susanne Gillhofer, admission has been adjusted in line with the consumer price index. This year, adults will pay €5.60 instead of €5.20 (€4.80 in 2022), while children will have to pay €2.80 instead of €2.60.
New attraction raises admission
From today, you will also pay 40 cents more at the Kürnbergbad in Leonding. The increase from 4.30 to 4.70 euros can probably also be explained by the new adventure slide - see story on the left. Wels has invested almost 12 million euros in its Welldorado - swimming fun in the outdoor pool will not start until May 30 due to ongoing renovation work. From then on, bathers will have to dig deeper into their pockets. Previously adults paid 5.50 euros, now 5.80 euros.
In Braunau, the previous year's price remains
Last year, Braunau raised the admission price for the outdoor pool more than significantly - from 4.60 euros to 5.10 euros - but this year the price for a dip in the cool water remains the same. In Ansfelden, the day ticket had to be made slightly more expensive, but Mayor Christian Partoll "froze" the price for the family season ticket at a reasonable 99 euros: "The constant price increases are already hard enough on our citizens, so we didn't want to make our family season ticket any more expensive."
What you should not forget when you go to the outdoor pool: not only will the entrance fee be more expensive, but also the bathing buffet.
