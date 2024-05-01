Pool entrance fees will once again be more expensive in many places

New attraction raises admission

From today, you will also pay 40 cents more at the Kürnbergbad in Leonding. The increase from 4.30 to 4.70 euros can probably also be explained by the new adventure slide - see story on the left. Wels has invested almost 12 million euros in its Welldorado - swimming fun in the outdoor pool will not start until May 30 due to ongoing renovation work. From then on, bathers will have to dig deeper into their pockets. Previously adults paid 5.50 euros, now 5.80 euros.