SPÖ claims to be governor, KPÖ with Palestine flags

KPÖ focuses on ideology and foreign policy

In Graz, the comrades are used to having to share the voters and May Day with the KPÖ. The public festival on the main square is still underway when the dark reds parade through Herrengasse with a colorful fanfare. However, the topics are completely different: The mayor of Graz, Elke Kahr, leads the demonstration with a light blue flag with a dove of peace and hands out flyers. "For peace and justice" is written on the banner carried by Claudia Klimt-Weithaler, the leader of the regional parliamentary group, and others.