Marches on May 1
SPÖ claims to be governor, KPÖ with Palestine flags
Marches on May 1st in Graz: The SPÖ wants to appoint Andreas Babler as Federal Chancellor and Anton Lang as Styrian Governor - and feels up to the task in this election year. Palestine flags flew at the KPÖ demonstration, calling for "peace and neutrality".
The clock shows 9.18 a.m., the Junge Paldauer are singing "Ein Bett im Kornfeld", the beer benches on Graz's main square are well filled. The grandees who have just led the march through the city center have taken their seats directly in front of the stage: the top red man, Deputy Governor Anton Lang, alongside Social Affairs Councillor Doris Kampus and EU top candidate Elisabeth Grossmann as well as AK election winner Josef Pesserl. During the march, the large red banner behind them read in white letters: "Tax the rich instead of giving them presents!"
The SPÖ sees itself strengthened: the latest polls and the good chamber election result provide a tailwind. The power struggle of the past year seems to have been blown away, the mood is so exuberant that some top functionaries are even daring to dance. "Today we have a higher turnout at our 100 events than we have had for years," says Lang to the "Krone" newspaper. At least in Graz, that seems to be true.
Some are already drinking beer, others are still drinking coffee when the Leoben deputy provincial governor takes to the stage. He remains superficial in his speech. He rails against "cruel animal transports", "tax loopholes for billionaires" and pleads for "more child education and care facilities". "There is no room for hatred and agitation here," he says in the direction of the FPÖ.
SPÖ is fed up with the opposition
His declared goal: to make Andi Babler Federal Chancellor, come first in the Styrian elections in November and become provincial governor. And if that doesn't happen? Lang evades the question. "That depends on the result. The important thing is that we are in government. We can't implement anything in opposition."
KPÖ focuses on ideology and foreign policy
In Graz, the comrades are used to having to share the voters and May Day with the KPÖ. The public festival on the main square is still underway when the dark reds parade through Herrengasse with a colorful fanfare. However, the topics are completely different: The mayor of Graz, Elke Kahr, leads the demonstration with a light blue flag with a dove of peace and hands out flyers. "For peace and justice" is written on the banner carried by Claudia Klimt-Weithaler, the leader of the regional parliamentary group, and others.
Nazi murders, the state deports, it's the same thing.
Parole bei der 1. Mai-Demo der steirischen KPÖ
Further back you can see what many people mean by that: "Free Palestine" is written there, flags, Palestinian scarves. The "Styrian Peace Platform" is marching along. Pro-Palestine demonstrations organized by the platform were banned in the autumn. At the time, the KPÖ also refused to fly an Israel flag at the town hall. In the end, an agreement was reached on white and blue lighting. The Jewish community disinvited the KPÖ from a commemoration ceremony on November 8.
During the closing speech at the Iron Gate, Klimt-Weithaler addressed the war in the Middle East in passing. "It pains me that Austrian politicians are not dreaming the dream of peace, but the dream of an army of a united Europe. The federal government wants to increase military spending by 85 percent. We say no to this loud and clear."
Capitalism "in crisis"
The Styrian KPÖ leader also addresses the recent redundancies at car manufacturer Magna - and takes Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) and Vice Governor Lang to task. Magna had made millions in profits, "and then 500 people were thrown out as a thank you. That is capitalism."
The election goal for the KPÖ is to increase. "Imagine what we could achieve if we were a major opposition party in the Styrian state parliament," says Klimt-Weithaler. Then everyone joins in singing the "Internationale".
ÖVP and FPÖ say "thank you"
The People's Party and the Freedom Party also used the "Labor Day" for political activism: LH Drexler and VP functionaries throughout the state brought snacks and breakfast to people at their workplace. "I would like to express my special thanks to those who take on important responsibilities in society and work on this public holiday," said Drexler.
Mario Kunasek and other Freedom Party members handed out Merci chocolates to "Styrian service providers such as care workers, police officers and employees in the transport sector".
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.