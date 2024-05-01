Dangerous tips
Storm broke down maypole: Deployment at height amid applause
Nobody had expected this: The strong storm in the Waldviertel garrison town of Allentsteig broke off the six-meter-long top of the maypole that had just been erected for the festivities. It hung dangerously low, threatening to fall. Many guests at the celebration watched the "rescue and repair" - there was even lively applause. A second maypole broke in a village in the same district.
Applause is rare for a fire department that is still in action. But the firefighters who rescued the maypole during the festival on the main square in Allentsteig in the Zwettl district, under the critical gaze of many guests, got it.
"Would have been a fire hazard"
But right from the start: The municipal building yard and the local fire department had only just put up the tree when a squall suddenly "shortened" the 26-meter-high tree to 20 meters. Allentsteig's fire department commander Franz Loidolt is relieved afterwards: "Fortunately, it only broke off when the tree was already standing and we had already firmly anchored it in the ground. Otherwise it would have been a very dangerous situation!"
After the top was broken, they made sure there was enough distance from the tree so that the six-meter-long top could not hit anyone. The Florianis called on the Zwettler comrades with special equipment, who quickly removed the dangerously hanging spike on site with the cherry picker. And they did so to the applause of the guests.
Austrian flag as the new top
So as not to leave the tree without a "crown", the Zwettler Florianis then mounted an Austrian flag, for which they once again received applause from the guests. The comrades thanked the "height rescuers" for their quick assistance and the celebrations could continue. They now have a unique maypole, says Loidolt, adding that they had found a very good and, above all, quick solution out of necessity.
The strong storm also led to several operations for the Waidhofen an der Thaya fire department on the national holiday. Among other things, the turntable ladder had to be deployed to the neighboring district of Zwettl because the maypole in Breitenfeld had also broken.
At around 1 p.m., the fire brigade was requested by the comrades from Breitenfeld for support. The strong wind had torn down the top of the maypole, which had only been erected the day before. However, as in Allentsteig, the top was still attached to the tree and threatened to fall to the ground. Using a turntable ladder, the danger was quickly eliminated and the top was separated from the rest of the tree with the help of a chainsaw.
Fire department still challenged by storm
After the danger in Breiteneich had been removed, the Waidhofner Florainis were called to a tree that had been blown down by the storm near the two Kibitzteiche ponds - it was blocking the B 36. Then they were alerted in the urban area of the district town: The storm smashed two windows there and lots of broken glass was scattered on the sidewalk and parking lot.
