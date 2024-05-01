Storm broke down maypole: Deployment at height amid applause

At around 1 p.m., the fire brigade was requested by the comrades from Breitenfeld for support. The strong wind had torn down the top of the maypole, which had only been erected the day before. However, as in Allentsteig, the top was still attached to the tree and threatened to fall to the ground. Using a turntable ladder, the danger was quickly eliminated and the top was separated from the rest of the tree with the help of a chainsaw.