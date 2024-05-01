Kickl appearance in Linz
Heated and loud: As if the FPÖ had already won
The Freedom Party seems to be quite sure of itself: At the traditional appearance of the FPÖ leader in the beer tent at Urfahranermark in Linz, Herbert Kickl and Co. celebrated themselves as the big winners long before the National Council elections in the fall. What the "People's Chancellor" had to say and who applauded him ...
FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl once again propagated "Fortress Austria" at his party's May Day rally in the packed beer tent at the Urfahraner Jahrmarkt, calling on his fans to "take the necessary path of change" with him and to support the FPÖ in the elections. He lashed out extensively against his political rivals. Before he becomes part of this system, he would rather go under, he promised.
Almost all of the 5,000 guests, probably half of them waving flags, were standing on the beer benches when the three main protagonists, Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner from Upper Austria, EU top candidate Harald Vilimsky and Herbert Kickl, who - according to a previous speaker - had been waiting "like racehorses in a box" for their appearance, entered the stage.
Kickl: "First the people and then the chancellor"
He wanted to turn the system around, because as "people's chancellor" he was "advocate, protector, first the people and then the chancellor". To do this, the FPÖ needs to come first in the National Council elections. The "unity parties" would not want that, "because they themselves want to be the center of attention", Kickl raged. "Before I become part of this system and allow myself to be bent, broken and blackmailed, I'd rather go down and do so with my head held high." Like the previous speakers, he called on his supporters to go to the polls in the super election year, "then it will be good for Austria again" with him as "People's Chancellor".
The FPÖ is the only party in this country for affordable living, shopping and housing, and has been for years, not just since the day before yesterday.
FPÖ-Obmann Herbert Kickl
The FPÖ is the only party "that stands on the side of the Austrian people and makes policy for you. All the others have betrayed, oppressed, manipulated and divided you and will continue to do so." Like a "blue whirlwind", he will "bring a breath of fresh air" in the National Council elections.
"The FPÖ is the only party in this country for affordable living, shopping and housing, and has been for years and not just since the day before yesterday," he explicitly addressed the journalists. They are in favor of remigration, freedom, property, a strong Austria, neutrality, peace and "for honest reparations in connection with all the corona mess that is now coming to light more and more", against "rainbow cult", "gender madness" and "climate communism".
MEP Vilimsky railed against the EU
Like Vilimsky, he praised the British model of remigration, which the British could implement "because they have maneuvered themselves out of the madness of the EU". During his speech, which lasted just over an hour and was accompanied by music from the John Otti Band and broadcast live to the beer tent, there were several chants of "Herbert", but there were also individual shouts of "deport" when foreigners and migration were the topic.
Kickl praised the "heroes of work", the motivation of the people in the 1970s and 1980s and the politicians of the time. Kickl affirmed that he wanted to be such an old-style politician with the priority "Austria first". He promised to make things easier for people so that families would not have to worry about how to make ends meet, and would also consider wage and income tax and the assessment of overtime. He wants more farmers in Austria again and enough police officers "who can take action when they are on duty on the streets".
Upper Austria's FPÖ leader: "Harry, clean up Europe"
Haimbuchner called on people to go to the EU elections. "We absolutely must become stronger there," he demanded: "Harry, clean up Europe!" However, the elections will culminate in the fall. Then it would be important to vote out the federal government and become the strongest party ourselves so that we could no longer get past the FPÖ.
Vilimsky saw a lot of work to be done in the super election year, "on June 9, kick (EU Commission President Ursula) von der Leyen and Co. out of office with a kick in the backside", then chase the Austrian federal government out of office and, thirdly, make Mario Kunasek governor of Styria. Cooperation in Europe was not a bad thing, it was just a matter of replacing the people and "pulling up a fortress", said the EU leadership candidate.
