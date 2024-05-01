Heated and loud: As if the FPÖ had already won

Kickl: "First the people and then the chancellor"

He wanted to turn the system around, because as "people's chancellor" he was "advocate, protector, first the people and then the chancellor". To do this, the FPÖ needs to come first in the National Council elections. The "unity parties" would not want that, "because they themselves want to be the center of attention", Kickl raged. "Before I become part of this system and allow myself to be bent, broken and blackmailed, I'd rather go down and do so with my head held high." Like the previous speakers, he called on his supporters to go to the polls in the super election year, "then it will be good for Austria again" with him as "People's Chancellor".