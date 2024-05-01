Negotiations come to an end
Priority given to rental apartments in the city
The program of the future city government has been in place since Tuesday afternoon. In the last round of negotiations, the parties agreed on the priorities for housing. "It was the most difficult round because different ideologies clashed in this area. However, we managed to formulate it well so that it can be supported by everyone," reports the future mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ).
The paper is to be signed next Tuesday, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Wednesday. Concrete housing projects were not written into the party program, but numerous overarching projects were.
In future, there is to be a clear priority for subsidized rental apartments. In new projects, the proportion should be "at least 75 percent", as the wording reads. There is to be a strategy group on the subject of vacancies. The aim is to clarify how many apartments are actually vacant. A higher vacancy levy is to be demanded from the state. Gswb, which is jointly owned by the city and the state, is to be put on a new footing.
New face for Gswb and checks on Airbnb
Resident satisfaction, which has recently suffered badly as reported, is to be placed at the center of attention. When it comes to Airbnb, the city wants to tighten up its approach. "We want to crack down on this. In particular, landlords who have not registered with the city are to be monitored," said Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ Plus), who will be responsible for housing. Florian Kreibich (ÖVP) said: "As a civic corrective, we have tried to defuse the most problematic points."
