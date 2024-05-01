The ÖVP’s fight against weed continues

Curious: stoners bring "weed" into Bavaria instead of to us in Upper Austria

Before cannabis was legalized in Germany, local politicians sounded the alarm: hordes of stoned compatriots would flood back home from Bavaria with arms full of "weed". The reality looks different, namely strange: On Monday, for example, the Bavarian border police caught two stoners importing their substance into Bavaria without permission. Specifically, during a check on the New Bridge near Schärding, the officers reported a German (24) who was carrying some marijuana as a passenger in a van. A Czech man (42), who was caught by Passau railroad investigators on a regional train, also had "weed" in his luggage.