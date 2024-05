Bayern icon Maier against Rangnick’s commitment!

He is "not entirely convinced" by the current ÖFB team boss, who is currently being courted by the German soccer record champions. "Because this story has gone on too long. Rangnick wants a lot of power and he wants everything clarified down to the last detail. I somehow have a strange feeling," said the 80-year-old on Sport1 on Tuesday. When asked about the preferred candidate to succeed Thomas Tuchel, Maier replied: "It's not Rangnick. I would actually try to keep Tuchel. As crazy as that may sound."