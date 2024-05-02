Live summer highlight
“Krone” brings superstar Ed Sheeran to St. Pölten
He's doing it again - megastar Ed Sheeran is coming to Austria. On August 14, he will be playing a "Krone" open-air concert at the VAZ in St. Pölten, delivering the pop show of the year.
As if the summer wasn't already packed with enough live highlights across the genre vegetable garden, we can now announce the sweet cherry among the pop highlights. On August 14, none other than superstar Ed Sheeran will be performing here - at the VAZ St. Pölten open-air venue. After the stadium double-packs in Vienna (2018 and 2022) and Carinthia (2019), all of which were of course completely sold out, the likeable hit guarantee is coming to us for "just" one show for the first time in ten years and is returning to the Lower Austrian capital. He already played there at Frequency 2012.
Top hits with a star-studded line-up
If you want to dance and sing along to mega-songs such as "Shivers", "Castle On The Hill", "Give Me Love", "Galway Girl", "Shape Of You" or "Bad Habits", you can really let your hair down - because August 15 is a public holiday. Sheeran will also be joined by some well-known friends for the big summer party. Among others, America's singer/songwriter talent David Kushner, British pop star Calum Scott, pop rapper Tream, Welsh DJ Cyril and American country singer Dasha will ensure a great atmosphere and an unforgettable summer evening. More acts are to follow.
Those who will also be enjoying Frequency, which starts the next day, will get a special treat for Ed. All ticket holders of Frequency three-day passes have the opportunity to upgrade their pass for just 49 euros and thus also enjoy EdSheeran. In addition, four-day passes for the entire program are now also available. There will also be reinforcements at Frequency itself. Among others, Artemas, Master Peace, Sam Tompkins and Bon Jour have been added to the billing.
Advanceticket sales start
Advance ticket sales for Ed Sheeran's "Krone" concert on August 14 at the VAZ open-air venue in St. Pölten will start at www.oeticket.com on Friday, May 3 at 10 am. From experience of the last Sheeran concerts we can guarantee: You better be quick! Visit www.frequency.at for all the latest news and updates on the festival.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.