“Krone” brings superstar Ed Sheeran to St. Pölten

As if the summer wasn't already packed with enough live highlights across the genre vegetable garden, we can now announce the sweet cherry among the pop highlights. On August 14, none other than superstar Ed Sheeran will be performing here - at the VAZ St. Pölten open-air venue. After the stadium double-packs in Vienna (2018 and 2022) and Carinthia (2019), all of which were of course completely sold out, the likeable hit guarantee is coming to us for "just" one show for the first time in ten years and is returning to the Lower Austrian capital. He already played there at Frequency 2012.