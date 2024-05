Why a 14-year-old was released after being raped

One month in prison, a further 13 months suspended, legally binding: the sentence following a child rape in Carinthia has been criticized as "too lenient". And: "Not enough of a deterrent." Some would like to see harsher consequences for juvenile offenders - such as the FPÖ's call for "boot camps". But those who shout such things often have little idea of the cases themselves. Because even in this drama, not everything is as it seems at first glance.