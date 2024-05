Yoga instead of rock’n’roll: fit with Peter Kraus

In order to be really fit for the concert series, Kraus - together with his wife Ingrid - went to Stegersbach in southern Burgenland for an extended wellness and Ayurveda stay at the Hotel Larimar. Not only does the artist have a long-standing friendship with his hosts Johann Haberl and Daniela Lakosche, it is also simply the surroundings that give him strength. "I love the peace and quiet and the nature in this wonderful place. I can relax perfectly here and recharge my batteries," says Kraus.