"Simply gorgeous"
Victoria Swarovski inspires as a sexy lady in red
Victoria Swarovski clearly can't get enough of the sexy lady in red look she wore on the RTL show "Let's Dance" last Saturday. The pretty presenter has now shared a video and photo series on Instagram in which she presents the stylish ensemble to her fans once again.
Victoria Swarovski has been hosting "Let's Dance" since 2018 and continues to wow viewers with her outfits in the current season.
On Saturday, the 30-year-old also wowed the audience with a pretty hot look, which she has now celebrated once again in a video and photo series on Instagram.
Swarovski enchants in an all-red look
The eye-catching look by Giuseppe di Morabito, which consisted of wide trousers and a tight corset top, showcased Swarovski's cleavage fantastically. In seductive red, the 30-year-old attracted everyone's attention as a sexy lady in red.
Her hair fell over Victoria's shoulders in beautiful waves and glamorous make-up and subtle gold jewelry rounded off her breathtaking look. "Radiant in red for the 8th show," she captioned the beautiful photo spread.
"You look so hot"
In the comments on her Instagram posts, the beauty's fans were full of compliments. "Simply gorgeous. I love your outfit," raved one user.
"Beautiful, fantastic, enchanting 'Lady in Red!' outfit with a mysterious smile and dreamy, warm charisma," wrote another. "Just wow. You look so hot," commented one fan. Numerous red hearts and flame emojis can also be found under the sexy post.
Mega looks for "Let's Dance"
Victoria Swarovski has already caused a stir in recent weeks with her breathtaking looks on the RTL show. Last week, she wore a beautiful blue sequin dress. Before that, she wowed her fans in a sexy naked dress.
