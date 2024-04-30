Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Simply gorgeous"

Victoria Swarovski inspires as a sexy lady in red

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 17:00

Victoria Swarovski clearly can't get enough of the sexy lady in red look she wore on the RTL show "Let's Dance" last Saturday. The pretty presenter has now shared a video and photo series on Instagram in which she presents the stylish ensemble to her fans once again.

comment0 Kommentare

Victoria Swarovski has been hosting "Let's Dance" since 2018 and continues to wow viewers with her outfits in the current season.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old also wowed the audience with a pretty hot look, which she has now celebrated once again in a video and photo series on Instagram.

Swarovski enchants in an all-red look
The eye-catching look by Giuseppe di Morabito, which consisted of wide trousers and a tight corset top, showcased Swarovski's cleavage fantastically. In seductive red, the 30-year-old attracted everyone's attention as a sexy lady in red.

Victoria Swarovski and Daniel Hartwich in the eighth episode of "Let's Dance". (Bild: picturedesk.com/Robert Schmiegelt / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Victoria Swarovski and Daniel Hartwich in the eighth episode of "Let's Dance".
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Robert Schmiegelt / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Victoria Swarovski enchanted as the Lady in Red. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Robert Schmiegelt / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Victoria Swarovski enchanted as the Lady in Red.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Robert Schmiegelt / Action Press / picturedesk.com)

Her hair fell over Victoria's shoulders in beautiful waves and glamorous make-up and subtle gold jewelry rounded off her breathtaking look. "Radiant in red for the 8th show," she captioned the beautiful photo spread.

"You look so hot"
In the comments on her Instagram posts, the beauty's fans were full of compliments. "Simply gorgeous. I love your outfit," raved one user.

"Beautiful, fantastic, enchanting 'Lady in Red!' outfit with a mysterious smile and dreamy, warm charisma," wrote another. "Just wow. You look so hot," commented one fan. Numerous red hearts and flame emojis can also be found under the sexy post.

On the popular RTL show, the pretty presenter never fails to impress with her hot looks. (Bild: Simon Pfaff / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
On the popular RTL show, the pretty presenter never fails to impress with her hot looks.
(Bild: Simon Pfaff / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Last week, Swarovski enchanted in a blue sequin dress. (Bild: Foto: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius)
Last week, Swarovski enchanted in a blue sequin dress.
(Bild: Foto: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius)

Mega looks for "Let's Dance"
Victoria Swarovski has already caused a stir in recent weeks with her breathtaking looks on the RTL show. Last week, she wore a beautiful blue sequin dress. Before that, she wowed her fans in a sexy naked dress.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf