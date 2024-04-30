Open questions
Trial today after the accidental death of young footballer
The terrible accidental death of Marko V. shocked the whole country last year. The young footballer had parked without lights in the second and third lanes of the A1 freeway at night. The driver involved in the accident was sentenced to a small fine on Tuesday, but the question of why remains.
The defendant, a 41-year-old Tunisian from Vienna, had been driving a Mercedes Sprinter on the A1 at around 2 a.m. when he suddenly crashed into the footballer's car without braking. According to the prosecution and the expert witness, he was traveling at 150 to 160 km/h, although the digital speed limit stated that only 100 was permitted. He had to answer to the Linz regional court on Tuesday.
Cell phone data and expert opinion proved
However, the police investigation and the expert also proved that the young footballer had not only driven several kilometers as a wrong-way driver first on the A 25 and then on the A 1, but also that he had parked his black Audi A3 at right angles to the direction of travel between the second and third lanes, and that all of the vehicle's lights had been switched off. The defendant and two witnesses also confirmed this.
Was he distracted?
The prosecution accused the 41-year-old driver of the accident of not only driving at a massively excessive speed - he was probably traveling at 160 km/h, 100 was permitted, and according to driving on sight, he should only have been driving at 70 km/h. He was also in the process of being distracted. He had also been in the process of lighting a cigarette and had therefore reacted too late.
Accidental death a major burden
The defendant burst into tears several times in court. "I am not afraid of the court, I know that you are acting according to the law," said the Tunisian, who had no criminal record and no previous accidents, in clear German. But the fact that someone had died because of the accident was very difficult for him and was still constantly on his mind. He admitted that he had been driving too fast, but also made it clear that he would not have had a chance to avoid the parked car.
Witnesses confirm
A Ukrainian truck driver from Enns, the driver of the truck that the accused had overtaken, confirmed that it had been pitch black and that he had not seen the footballer's vehicle either. A second witness, a Viennese cab driver who had driven past the scene of the accident just a few seconds earlier, had also only seen the vehicle at the last second. "I wondered why someone was parked there, and by then I had already passed it," said the Viennese woman. Only a few moments later, she saw the crash in the rear-view mirror. She also struggled to keep her composure in court and said that at 120 km/h she would also have had no chance of reacting in time.
Massive impact
The footballer's car was completely destroyed. Not only was the vehicle torn into several pieces by the impact, but the engine also flew across the entire highway onto a neighboring embankment. The ignition was also off, as no airbags were deployed. According to the expert, neither the driver nor the young sportsman were wearing seat belts in their cars. The 26-year-old was therefore thrown out of the car on impact and crashed into the lane divider. The driver in the accident was also not wearing a seatbelt and therefore broke his kneecap on the light switch.
Mild sentence for the time being
The judge ultimately decided on 240 minimum daily rates of four euros, i.e. a fine of 960 euros and reimbursement of the legal costs for involuntary manslaughter. The aggravating factor was his excessive speed, while his good character, confession and serious injuries were mitigating factors. The private parties were referred to civil proceedings for compensation for grief. The verdict is not yet final, the public prosecutor did not make a statement.
Mystery remains
Why 26-year-old Marko V., who had 0.8 per mille alcohol in his blood, first drove as a wrong-way driver and then turned up on the highway at this point remains an open question. He had just been on his way back from a game that his team had won and in which he himself had scored two goals. He had also been in contact with his wife shortly beforehand, where he is said to have seemed happy. However, according to the lawyer, the two were probably separated. Marko V. leaves behind a five-year-old son and his wife.
