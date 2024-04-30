Trial today after the accidental death of young footballer

Witnesses confirm

A Ukrainian truck driver from Enns, the driver of the truck that the accused had overtaken, confirmed that it had been pitch black and that he had not seen the footballer's vehicle either. A second witness, a Viennese cab driver who had driven past the scene of the accident just a few seconds earlier, had also only seen the vehicle at the last second. "I wondered why someone was parked there, and by then I had already passed it," said the Viennese woman. Only a few moments later, she saw the crash in the rear-view mirror. She also struggled to keep her composure in court and said that at 120 km/h she would also have had no chance of reacting in time.