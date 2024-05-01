Photo exhibition
Tears over the rain in a desolate land
The multi-award-winning Namibian photographer Margaret Courtney-Clarke presents her pictures from over 40 years at the Francisco Carolinum, Linz. With a deep connection to the people of her home country Namibia, she tells of survival, dreams and hopes in an exploited country.
The wind, the sand, a merciless sun and yet a home and a place to live. In her exhibition "Dust on the Wind" at the Francisco Carolinum, the multi-award-winning photographer Margaret Courtney-Clarke, who comes from Namibia, invites us to experience real moments of people who have to survive in an exploited continent.
The wind and dreams
She dedicates herself to the creative practices of indigenous women in South, West and North Africa in photo series. However, the majority of her work is dedicated to documenting people and landscapes. Her photos provide an insight into how rural societies are threatened and changed by land grabbing, exploitation of raw materials and consumerism.
The series "Cry sadness from the Coming Rain", which she dedicates to her home country Namibia, is magnificent. Vast areas, once full of animals and life, are now fenced-in deserts.
Close to the people
There are prolonged droughts due to climate change, an extractive industry that is sucking up the last water reserves. Courtney-Clarke captures unexpected moments without embellishment and devotes herself to the dignity of people. Long-standing relationships and friendships give her access to intimate portraits of people who are struggling and also resilient. Worth seeing!
The exhibition "Dust without the Wind" can be seen until July 28.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.