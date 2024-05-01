Vorteilswelt
Photo exhibition

Tears over the rain in a desolate land

Nachrichten
01.05.2024 15:00

The multi-award-winning Namibian photographer Margaret Courtney-Clarke presents her pictures from over 40 years at the Francisco Carolinum, Linz. With a deep connection to the people of her home country Namibia, she tells of survival, dreams and hopes in an exploited country.

comment0 Kommentare

The wind, the sand, a merciless sun and yet a home and a place to live. In her exhibition "Dust on the Wind" at the Francisco Carolinum, the multi-award-winning photographer Margaret Courtney-Clarke, who comes from Namibia, invites us to experience real moments of people who have to survive in an exploited continent.

The wind and dreams
She dedicates herself to the creative practices of indigenous women in South, West and North Africa in photo series. However, the majority of her work is dedicated to documenting people and landscapes. Her photos provide an insight into how rural societies are threatened and changed by land grabbing, exploitation of raw materials and consumerism.

View of the exhibition (Bild: OÖ LKG)
View of the exhibition
(Bild: OÖ LKG)

The series "Cry sadness from the Coming Rain", which she dedicates to her home country Namibia, is magnificent. Vast areas, once full of animals and life, are now fenced-in deserts.

The water place in the storm (Bild: Margaret Courtney-Clarke)
The water place in the storm
(Bild: Margaret Courtney-Clarke)

Close to the people
There are prolonged droughts due to climate change, an extractive industry that is sucking up the last water reserves. Courtney-Clarke captures unexpected moments without embellishment and devotes herself to the dignity of people. Long-standing relationships and friendships give her access to intimate portraits of people who are struggling and also resilient. Worth seeing!

The exhibition "Dust without the Wind" can be seen until July 28.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
