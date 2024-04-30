Surrounded by vines
Vacation in a press house surrounded by vines
You are far away from the hustle and bustle, enjoy an impressive view towards the Czech Republic - and yet you are not completely "alone": you can now spend the night in the middle of one of the most beautiful wine cellar alleys in Lower Austria. On the "Galgenberg" in Wildendürnbach, Beate Schütz has converted the attic of a press house into an apartment.
If you walk past the cellar building, you won't even notice that there is accommodation here. And that's how it should be: "This initiative by the state aims to ensure that cellar alleys are not silent witnesses to the past, but are filled with life. And that happens here in a very discreet way, without any visible conversions," says Beate Schütz.
The beautifully decorated accommodation offers everything you need, including electricity, water, a fridge and breakfast service. Because it's all about peace and quiet, the internet is not included here.
Filling cellar alleys with more life
The aim of the funded project is to turn already lively - as in Wildendürnbach - or less well-known cellar alleys into places of relaxation. After all, events such as "open cellar door days" or cellar festivals also depend on the frequency of visitors - regardless of whether they are just turning off the cycle path or spending the night in the cellars.
In any case, the apartment guest is hardly alone: the rule in the Weinviertel is "If a cellar door is open, come in!" - and according to this motto, if you walk around the cellar hill in Wildendürnbach, you are sure to find one or two winegrowers who will be happy to offer you a sip or two of their fresh wine to taste.
