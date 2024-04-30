“Without employers, there would be no day off”

The Chamber of Commerce also wants to combat the current poor mood with its own day. "Soberly speaking, we are living in the best of all worlds. Never before have so few children died of hunger, never before have there been so few poor people or victims of natural disasters," says Mandl, praising the achievements. "What this miracle has achieved in just around a hundred years is called a market economy." However, the Chamber of Commerce is not only addressing large companies, but also the many Carinthian one-person businesses, "because they have created their own jobs".