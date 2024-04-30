Employers' Day
“Without employers, there would be no day off”
38,144 Carinthian companies employ over 190,000 people. The Chamber of Commerce takes May 1st as an opportunity to focus on employers the day before.
May 1st is celebrated worldwide as "Labor Day" - in Austria it is a public holiday. As the legal representative of employers, however, the Chamber of Commerce also wants to bring them to the fore and therefore launched the first "Employers' Day" twelve years ago on April 30. "There are 38,144 of this special species in Carinthia, who keep the economy running with their ideas and energy," explains Chamber of Commerce President Jürgen Mandl. "They create jobs, prosperity and secure our social systems."
Employers' Day is intended to draw society's attention to the fact that without employers, there would be no work and no day off.
Jürgen Mandl, WK-Präsident
The Chamber of Commerce also wants to combat the current poor mood with its own day. "Soberly speaking, we are living in the best of all worlds. Never before have so few children died of hunger, never before have there been so few poor people or victims of natural disasters," says Mandl, praising the achievements. "What this miracle has achieved in just around a hundred years is called a market economy." However, the Chamber of Commerce is not only addressing large companies, but also the many Carinthian one-person businesses, "because they have created their own jobs".
As part of the campaign, this positive image of entrepreneurs will be marketed with a comprehensive marketing package and a tour through the district towns. All information is available at: tagderarbeitgeber.at
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.