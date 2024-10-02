Who has room for a lovely animal from the shelter?

Kira (3) is a young American Staffordshire Terrier lady who is looking forward to a new home where she can still learn a lot. We are looking for people with dog experience and lots of time for this pretty dog. Typical of her breed, this girl is very bright and curious. She behaves very independently and has a mind of her own - lots of training is the key here. Kira is cuddly and generally friendly towards people. She is rather cautious with children at first, and a home in a quiet environment would generally be the best choice.