Vorarlberg
Who has room for a lovely animal from the shelter?
The Animal Corner presents the protégés of the week from the Vorarlberg animal shelter: shy Seitie (1) is looking for a new home where she can go outside later. She needs a lot of peace and understanding, especially at the beginning. Who has a heart and space for this reserved cat lady?
Kira (3) is a young American Staffordshire Terrier lady who is looking forward to a new home where she can still learn a lot. We are looking for people with dog experience and lots of time for this pretty dog. Typical of her breed, this girl is very bright and curious. She behaves very independently and has a mind of her own - lots of training is the key here. Kira is cuddly and generally friendly towards people. She is rather cautious with children at first, and a home in a quiet environment would generally be the best choice.
The great boy Rafiki (1) is looking for a species-appropriate new home with a partner animal. Giant rabbits are very active and need to be able to sprint and run. If you have space and a heart for Rafiki, please contact the animal shelter.
Lina is very shy and reserved at first. She therefore needs a home where she can be given time to build up trust. She would like to be allowed outside once she has settled in.
The two degus Keks and Strupi (2) are looking for a new home together. These sociable small animals are group animals with pronounced social behavior and should therefore never be kept alone. These active animals need lots of space! Equipped with several floors and lots of climbing and playing opportunities, the bigger the better!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.