Strolz auf den Spuren von Maier, Hirscher und Co.

(FILES) This file picture taken on February 1956 shows Austrian skier Toni Sailer during the 1956 Winter Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy). - In January and February 1956, at the Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo (Italy), which also counted for the World championship in alpine skiing, Andreas aka "Anderl" Molterer stepped on two podiums within an overpowered Austrian team (10 medals), boosted by the star Toni Sailer. (Photo by STAFF / AFP)

