By Employer
Cat Killing: Association Also Reacts with Dismissal!
The brutal killing of a cat in Brixen im Thale, Tyrol, by four men continues to make waves! The employer of one of the accused had already reacted days ago and fired the individual without notice. Now an association has also taken decisive action and expelled a member who is alleged to have been present during the crime. At the same time, the leadership is appealing for reason!
“How are people capable of such a cruel act?” – Questions like these are currently being heard and read in abundance in connection with the brutal cat killing in Tyrol. There is still widespread disbelief.
The cruel act was captured on video, which subsequently went viral. It showed several men initially attempting to kill a cat with a bolt gun. When the severely injured animal was still alive and twitching afterward, one of the participants beat the cat with a snow shovel—accompanied by laughter and tasteless comments.
The incident had already taken place at the end of April. Last Thursday, the four suspects, aged between 16 and 24, finally turned themselves in to the police. The pressure—the video spread like wildfire online—had apparently become too much.
Countless hostile messages and threats
This was followed by countless hostile messages and threats online after the names were leaked and published—not only against the suspects themselves, but also against their families, friends, employers, and even the clubs where the accused had been active.
Krampus club kicked out member
One of the suspects was a member of the Krampus club “Oryx-Pass Westendorf.” Emphasis on “was”! Because the club’s leadership has now pulled the plug and expelled the individual in question. “Effective immediately, the person in question is no longer a member of our club or our group. We would like to expressly emphasize that these actions reflect neither our values nor our community,” the statement read.
The club further emphasized on Facebook: “We make it clear that we firmly distance ourselves from any form of animal cruelty and violence. There is absolutely no understanding or acceptance for such behavior.”
Deep Concerns and a Call for Reason
However, the club’s leadership also appeals to reason. “The act is terrible and must have clear consequences. The perpetrators must be justly punished—there is no sugarcoating this.”
The full-blown witch hunt—including against innocent people—is causing great concern for the club’s leadership. “The wrong people are being accused. Names and addresses are being published. Business owners are being dragged into this. People are being subjected to serious threats. Despite all the anger: This must not happen. Justice does not mean that everyone plays judge on the internet. And it also does not mean that innocent people are publicly vilified or threatened.”
Justice does not mean that everyone plays judge on the internet.
Ein Mitglied der Vereinsführung
Postscript: “It’s okay to be angry. It’s okay to demand consequences. It’s okay to speak your mind. But hate, incitement, threats, and false accusations cross a line!”
Another person involved is now out of a job
The incident has already had consequences for another person allegedly involved. The individual in question was employed by “SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental.” The company issued a statement on its Facebook page. “Since the case came to light yesterday morning (Thursday, note), the allegations were immediately investigated, the employee in question was suspended from duty as a precautionary measure, and once further findings were available, the appropriate labor law measures were implemented consistently and in accordance with legal requirements.”
The employment relationship with the employee in question was “terminated without notice,” the statement continued.
Companies also issue an urgent appeal
At the same time, the company also appealed, “that the misconduct of individual persons must never be blamed on an entire region, the local people, businesses, or families. The responsibility lies solely with the individuals directly involved.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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