The “Krone” honors the Soccer Player and Coach of the Year

“He loves playing for Austria”

His goal-scoring prowess is also outstanding: “He’s actually our number nine too; alongside Michi Gregoritsch, he’s our guy for the important goals.” The only criticism from the Bayern and Dortmund supporters: “With Leipzig, he’s just at the wrong club.” What also goes down particularly well with Baumgartner is the obvious passion with which he always gives his all for our national team. “He loves playing for Austria. And you can see that in every move he makes. Plus, his relationship with head coach Ralf Rangnick seems to be particularly good,” says Wolfgang from the Waldviertel region.