At Happel Stadium
The “Krone” honors the Soccer Player and Coach of the Year
Ceremonial trophy presentation ahead of Austria’s World Cup warm-up match against South Korea! Christoph Baumgartner and head coach Ralf Rangnick received their trophies as “Krone” Footballer of the Year and tipp3 Coach of the Year, respectively, from “Krone” Managing Director Gerhard Valeskini, “Krone” Sports Director Peter Moizi, and tipp3 Managing Director Georg Weber at the venerable Happel Stadium.
A sensational 1.2 million votes were cast by fans over the course of several weeks in the 59th “Krone” Footballer of the Year poll—and the big winners have now been announced in “Krone,” on krone.tv, and at sportkrone.at.
ÖFB player Christoph Baumgartner was voted “Krone” Footballer of the Year, and head coach Ralf Rangnick was named tipp3 Coach of the Year—both received their trophies on Tuesday in front of nearly full stands at Happel Stadium.
The “Krone” asked red-white-red fans around the match what makes “Baumi” so special. The Upper Austrian trio of Andreas, Benji, and Fabian can’t stop raving about him. “He just has the whole package. On the field, ‘Baumi’ is the most complete player on our team—he can do it all, scores his goals, and you can always count on him. And personally, he’s a likable, down-to-earth guy.”
“He loves playing for Austria”
His goal-scoring prowess is also outstanding: “He’s actually our number nine too; alongside Michi Gregoritsch, he’s our guy for the important goals.” The only criticism from the Bayern and Dortmund supporters: “With Leipzig, he’s just at the wrong club.” What also goes down particularly well with Baumgartner is the obvious passion with which he always gives his all for our national team. “He loves playing for Austria. And you can see that in every move he makes. Plus, his relationship with head coach Ralf Rangnick seems to be particularly good,” says Wolfgang from the Waldviertel region.
Here are the best photos from the trophy presentation:
In the popularity rankings of the current ÖFB squad, however, Baumgartner faces plenty of stiff competition. Names like Marko Arnautovic, Konrad Laimer, David Alaba, and Nicolas Seiwald, in particular, come up time and time again in the red-white-red fan community...
Rangnick’s trophy, meanwhile, will take a place of honor—next to his “Special Award” for his performance at EURO 2024—the head coach revealed. “This is an award for the entire coaching staff and the team. My contribution to what we’ve achieved is only 50 percent,” said Rangnick.
“That’s really something special”
After finishing third (2024) and second (2025), Baumgartner broke the 100,000-vote barrier this year and ultimately won the “Krone” Footballer of the Year award in commanding fashion. Austria’s fan favorite: “This is really something special; it makes me proud,” the 26-year-old said happily about the award. “It shows that people like me, and that my willingness and determination to give everything for the Austrian team are also recognized.”
You can watch the broadcast of the 59th “Krone” Footballer of the Year award here:
“Krone” Female Footballer of the Year
Jonas Mayer of SV Ried was named Lottery Young Star of the Year. Elena Gößler, who plays for Vfl Wolfsburg’s second team, was voted “Krone” Female Footballer of the Year.
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