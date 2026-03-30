Mayer: “I see this award as an incentive and motivation!”

Goal: Top 5 League

With a lead of over 7,000 votes over Rapid’s Wurmbrand, it was a true landslide victory. “For me, it’s a great honor and a huge privilege that so many people voted for me. But I see it as an incentive and motivation to keep going,” said Mayer, who is praised by everyone for his polite manner and down-to-earth nature. “My parents set that example for me and passed it on to me; that’s how I grew up,” said Mayer. He still has big goals, however, dreaming of one of the top-5 leagues. “I want to achieve as much as possible!”